Optical Cable Co. (NASDAQ:OCC) Short Interest Update

Optical Cable Co. (NASDAQ:OCC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 36,200 shares, a drop of 38.9% from the February 13th total of 59,200 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 653,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Optical Cable Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of OCC stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.31. 49,145 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,164. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 4.49. Optical Cable has a fifty-two week low of $2.02 and a fifty-two week high of $7.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.27. The firm has a market cap of $27.14 million, a P/E ratio of -6.13 and a beta of 0.31.

Optical Cable (NASDAQ:OCC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 10th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $15.74 million during the quarter. Optical Cable had a negative net margin of 6.31% and a negative return on equity of 19.50%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Optical Cable from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 9th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Optical Cable stock. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Optical Cable Co. (NASDAQ:OCC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 10,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.12% of Optical Cable as of its most recent SEC filing. 13.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Optical Cable

Optical Cable Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of fiber optic and copper data communications cabling and connectivity solutions primarily for the enterprise market in the United States and internationally. The company provides fiber optic and hybrid cables for high bandwidth transmission of data, video, and voice communications; and copper datacom cables, including unshielded and shielded twisted pair constructions.

