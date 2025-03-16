OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

OptimumBank Stock Down 3.8 %

OPHC opened at $4.26 on Thursday. OptimumBank has a twelve month low of $4.00 and a twelve month high of $5.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.67. The company has a market cap of $50.06 million, a PE ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.36.

Institutional Trading of OptimumBank

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OPHC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in OptimumBank by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 66,086 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 2,611 shares in the last quarter. Fourthstone LLC purchased a new stake in OptimumBank during the 3rd quarter valued at about $323,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in OptimumBank by 59.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 81,411 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 30,202 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in OptimumBank by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 136,473 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $650,000 after acquiring an additional 19,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in OptimumBank by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 360,691 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after acquiring an additional 61,971 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.43% of the company’s stock.

OptimumBank Company Profile

OptimumBank Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for OptimumBank that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses. It accepts demand interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing, savings, money market, and NOW accounts, as well as time deposits, wire transfers, ACH services, and certificates of deposit.

