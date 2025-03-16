Organto Foods (CVE:OGO) Stock Price Up 28.6% – Here’s Why

Organto Foods Inc. (CVE:OGO – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 28.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.14. Approximately 289,477 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 3% from the average daily volume of 280,529 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

Organto Foods Stock Up 9.5 %

The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.21 million, a PE ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 0.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7,545.02.

About Organto Foods

Organto Foods Inc engages in the sourcing, processing, packaging, distribution, and marketing of organic and value-added fruit, and vegetable products. The company's products include vegetable and fruit products comprising asparagus, avocado, blueberries, ginger, herbs, mango, limes, raspberries, snow peas, sugar snaps, fine green beans, and other products under the I AM Organic, Awesome, Fresh Organic Choice brands.

