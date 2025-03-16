Orvana Minerals (TSE:ORV) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Orvana Minerals Corp. (TSE:ORV – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.33 and traded as high as C$0.38. Orvana Minerals shares last traded at C$0.38, with a volume of 14,400 shares changing hands.
Orvana Minerals Price Performance
The firm has a market cap of C$37.02 million, a P/E ratio of -7.48 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$0.31 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.96, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.25.
Orvana Minerals Company Profile
Orvana Minerals Corp is a Canadian mining and exploration company that is involved in the evaluation, development, and mining of precious and base metal deposits. It operates in three segments: Orovalle, which is the key revenue generator; EMIPA, and Corporate. It owns and operates the underground gold, copper, and silver El Valle Mine and Carles Mine in the Rio Narcea Gold Belt in northern Spain.
