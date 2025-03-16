Palladyne AI Corp. (NASDAQ:PDYNW) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Palladyne AI Corp. (NASDAQ:PDYNW – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 34,400 shares, an increase of 54.3% from the February 13th total of 22,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 272,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Palladyne AI Price Performance
NASDAQ PDYNW traded up $0.07 on Friday, hitting $0.32. 45,301 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 172,055. Palladyne AI has a 52 week low of $0.02 and a 52 week high of $1.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.49.
About Palladyne AI
