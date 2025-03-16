Papa Johns International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) Short Interest Update

Papa Johns International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,810,000 shares, a decrease of 30.9% from the February 13th total of 5,510,000 shares. Approximately 11.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,560,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Papa Johns International Price Performance

PZZA stock opened at $43.36 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 15.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.16. Papa Johns International has a 12 month low of $35.28 and a 12 month high of $72.23.

Get Papa Johns International alerts:

Papa Johns International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th were given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 10th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.24%. Papa Johns International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.02%.

Institutional Trading of Papa Johns International

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB lifted its stake in shares of Papa Johns International by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Papa Johns International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of Papa Johns International by 111.9% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 717 shares during the period. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Papa Johns International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Papa Johns International by 225.4% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 922 shares during the period.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PZZA shares. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Papa Johns International from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Papa Johns International to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Papa Johns International in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Papa Johns International from $55.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Papa Johns International from $73.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.67.

Read Our Latest Analysis on PZZA

Papa Johns International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Papa John’s International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of pizza delivery and carryout restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Company-owned Restaurants, North America Franchising, North America Commissaries, International Operations, and All Others. The Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants segment consists of retail sales of pizza and side items, breadsticks, cheese sticks, chicken poppers and wings, dessert items, and canned and bottled beverages.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Papa Johns International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Papa Johns International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.