Papa Johns International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) Short Interest Update

Papa Johns International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,810,000 shares, a decrease of 30.9% from the February 13th total of 5,510,000 shares. Approximately 11.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,560,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.
Papa Johns International Price Performance
PZZA stock opened at $43.36 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 15.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.16. Papa Johns International has a 12 month low of $35.28 and a 12 month high of $72.23.
Papa Johns International Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th were given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 10th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.24%. Papa Johns International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.02%.
Institutional Trading of Papa Johns International
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research analysts recently issued reports on PZZA shares. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Papa Johns International from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Papa Johns International to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Papa Johns International in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Papa Johns International from $55.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Papa Johns International from $73.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.67.
Read Our Latest Analysis on PZZA
Papa Johns International Company Profile
Papa John’s International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of pizza delivery and carryout restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Company-owned Restaurants, North America Franchising, North America Commissaries, International Operations, and All Others. The Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants segment consists of retail sales of pizza and side items, breadsticks, cheese sticks, chicken poppers and wings, dessert items, and canned and bottled beverages.
