Paramount Gold Nevada Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PZG) Short Interest Update

Paramount Gold Nevada Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PZG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 127,600 shares, an increase of 82.0% from the February 13th total of 70,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 117,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Paramount Gold Nevada Stock Up 4.4 %

PZG traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 126,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,734. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 8.94 and a quick ratio of 8.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.16 and a beta of 1.92. Paramount Gold Nevada has a 52-week low of $0.31 and a 52-week high of $0.69.

Get Paramount Gold Nevada alerts:

Institutional Trading of Paramount Gold Nevada

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PZG. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Paramount Gold Nevada by 57.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 539,967 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 197,113 shares during the period. Sprott Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Paramount Gold Nevada by 58.8% during the 4th quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 1,751,883 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 648,464 shares during the period. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paramount Gold Nevada during the 4th quarter worth about $282,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.51% of the company’s stock.

Paramount Gold Nevada Company Profile

Paramount Gold Nevada Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal properties in the United States. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds principal interest in the Sleeper gold project, which comprises 2,474 unpatented mining claims totaling approximately 44,917 acres located in Humbolt County, Nevada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Gold Nevada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Gold Nevada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.