Patten & Patten Inc. TN Has $2.27 Million Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN lessened its position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,923 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 218 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $2,270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Phillips 66 by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,344,342 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,064,601,000 after acquiring an additional 639,323 shares during the period. Amundi grew its stake in Phillips 66 by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 3,682,414 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $428,081,000 after purchasing an additional 753,653 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Phillips 66 by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,002,995 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $342,131,000 after purchasing an additional 101,108 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC lifted its stake in Phillips 66 by 7,549.0% in the third quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 2,500,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $328,625,000 after buying an additional 2,467,316 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 63.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,633,876 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $214,120,000 after buying an additional 633,970 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PSX opened at $126.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $51.71 billion, a PE ratio of 25.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $125.97. Phillips 66 has a 1-year low of $108.91 and a 1-year high of $174.08.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($1.38). Phillips 66 had a net margin of 1.46% and a return on equity of 8.58%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.09 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 6.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th were issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.12%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PSX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $143.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $161.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered Phillips 66 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Phillips 66 from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.43.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

