Patten & Patten Inc. TN Has $4.89 Million Stock Holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN cut its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 474 shares during the quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $4,893,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DLR. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in Digital Realty Trust by 480.6% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centricity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. 99.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DLR shares. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $208.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Citizens Jmp raised Digital Realty Trust to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $201.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $185.00 to $194.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $180.11.

Digital Realty Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DLR opened at $148.41 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $165.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $169.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.61, a P/E/G ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $135.54 and a twelve month high of $198.00.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $1.46. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 2.97%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 301.23%.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

