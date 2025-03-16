Patten & Patten Inc. TN Purchases 297,334 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN raised its position in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 389.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 373,615 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 297,334 shares during the period. Tractor Supply makes up approximately 1.3% of Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $19,824,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. boosted its position in Tractor Supply by 330.2% during the 4th quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 21,355 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after acquiring an additional 16,391 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 9,945 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,893,000 after purchasing an additional 2,452 shares in the last quarter. Callan Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter worth approximately $503,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 379.0% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 890,898 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $47,271,000 after purchasing an additional 704,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 391.4% in the 4th quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 484,922 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,730,000 after purchasing an additional 386,233 shares in the last quarter. 98.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Harry A. Lawton III sold 88,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.59, for a total transaction of $4,809,106.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 488,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,686,430.68. This represents a 15.27 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Melissa Kersey sold 9,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.17, for a total transaction of $494,481.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,858,876.37. The trade was a 21.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 137,993 shares of company stock worth $7,538,068. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TSCO opened at $51.83 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.68 billion, a PE ratio of 25.41, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.85. Tractor Supply has a twelve month low of $48.30 and a twelve month high of $61.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $55.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($1.84). Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 49.01%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tractor Supply announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 13th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the specialty retailer to repurchase up to 3.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th were issued a $0.92 dividend. This is a positive change from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 26th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.10%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on TSCO shares. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $67.00 price target on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Tractor Supply from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Barclays lowered their price objective on Tractor Supply from $262.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Tractor Supply from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Tractor Supply from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.22.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

