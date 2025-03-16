Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina (NASDAQ:PEBK) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina (NASDAQ:PEBK – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PEBK opened at $26.96 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $147.15 million, a PE ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.46. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina has a fifty-two week low of $23.74 and a fifty-two week high of $33.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina (NASDAQ:PEBK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 12.85%.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. This is an increase from Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina’s payout ratio is 26.85%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 606.4% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 426,893 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,340,000 after buying an additional 366,459 shares in the last quarter. Fourthstone LLC raised its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 203.6% during the 4th quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 61,243 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,914,000 after buying an additional 41,069 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 54,510 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,384,000 after buying an additional 3,791 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 39,911 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,247,000 after buying an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 31,765 shares of the bank’s stock worth $993,000 after buying an additional 1,487 shares in the last quarter. 43.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Company Profile

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Peoples Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and small-to medium-sized businesses. It offers checking, savings, money market, and retirement accounts; certificates of deposits; and credit and debit cards.

Featured Stories

