PFG Advisors Has $394,000 Stock Holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

PFG Advisors decreased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,270 shares of the company’s stock after selling 360 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in American Electric Power were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in American Electric Power during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new position in American Electric Power during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC bought a new position in American Electric Power during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in American Electric Power during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new position in American Electric Power during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.24% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on AEP. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on American Electric Power from $108.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $102.00 price objective (down previously from $109.00) on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Scotiabank cut American Electric Power from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Bank of America upgraded American Electric Power from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $98.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on American Electric Power from $100.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.46.

American Electric Power Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AEP opened at $105.56 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.29 billion, a PE ratio of 18.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.16 and a twelve month high of $109.52.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.24. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 15.08%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 10th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 66.43%.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

