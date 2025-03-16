Picton Mahoney Asset Management Raises Stock Position in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Free Report) by 40.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,351 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 674 shares during the quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in F5 were worth $591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of F5 by 24.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 409,130 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $90,090,000 after acquiring an additional 81,005 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in F5 by 457.6% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 31,375 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $7,899,000 after buying an additional 25,748 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its holdings in F5 by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 194,820 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $48,991,000 after buying an additional 7,341 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in F5 by 36.3% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,144 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the period. Finally, Synergy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in F5 by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,224 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 1,112 shares during the period. 90.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FFIV. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of F5 from $180.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of F5 from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of F5 from $257.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of F5 from $246.00 to $304.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of F5 from $260.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $295.00.

Insider Transactions at F5

In other news, Director Marianne Budnik sold 728 shares of F5 stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.45, for a total transaction of $221,639.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $538,876.50. The trade was a 29.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.06, for a total transaction of $1,969,890.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 151,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,836,915.82. This represents a 4.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,932 shares of company stock worth $4,965,150. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

F5 Trading Up 2.0 %

NASDAQ:FFIV opened at $262.46 on Friday. F5, Inc. has a 12 month low of $159.01 and a 12 month high of $313.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $282.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $249.90. The company has a market capitalization of $15.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.09, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.10.

About F5

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company’s distributed cloud services enable its customers to deploy, secure, and operate applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

