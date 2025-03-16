Picton Mahoney Asset Management Takes Position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 30,100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $5,619,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 50.9% during the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 175 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 103.2% during the 4th quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 254 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. 93.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on DRI. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Darden Restaurants from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $215.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $209.00 to $206.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $200.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $192.52.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Rajesh Vennam sold 7,228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.71, for a total transaction of $1,313,399.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 10,262 shares in the company, valued at $1,864,708.02. The trade was a 41.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Todd Burrowes sold 15,783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.03, for a total value of $2,888,762.49. Following the sale, the insider now owns 46,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,472,092.64. This represents a 25.43 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,926 shares of company stock worth $9,850,129 in the last quarter. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Darden Restaurants Stock Performance

NYSE:DRI opened at $186.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.82 billion, a PE ratio of 21.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.27. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $135.87 and a fifty-two week high of $203.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.37. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $191.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $175.51.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The restaurant operator reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.03. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 50.12%. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.84 earnings per share. Darden Restaurants’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Darden Restaurants Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th were paid a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 10th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.15%.

Darden Restaurants Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V’s Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brand names.

Featured Articles

