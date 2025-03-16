PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund (NYSE:PGP) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund (NYSE:PGP – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.95 and traded as low as $7.86. PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund shares last traded at $7.96, with a volume of 28,748 shares changing hands.
PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund Stock Performance
The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.02.
PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.069 per share. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 13th.
About PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund
PIMCO Global Stocksplus & Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income and public equity markets across the globe. The fund uses a long/short strategy to invest in securities by using financial derivatives such as options.
