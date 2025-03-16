PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund (NYSE:PGP) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund (NYSE:PGP – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.95 and traded as low as $7.86. PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund shares last traded at $7.96, with a volume of 28,748 shares changing hands.

PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.02.

Get PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund alerts:

PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.069 per share. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 13th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund

About PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PGP. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund by 102.0% in the 4th quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 25,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 12,743 shares during the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 29,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund by 79.8% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 130,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 58,002 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 154,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 24,137 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund by 80.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 127,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $991,000 after buying an additional 56,802 shares during the period.

(Get Free Report)

PIMCO Global Stocksplus & Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income and public equity markets across the globe. The fund uses a long/short strategy to invest in securities by using financial derivatives such as options.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.