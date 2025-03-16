PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF (NYSEARCA:BILZ) Shares Bought by Patten & Patten Inc. TN

Patten & Patten Inc. TN boosted its holdings in shares of PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF (NYSEARCA:BILZ – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,065 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 731 shares during the quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF were worth $1,922,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 102,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,295,000 after acquiring an additional 2,504 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new position in PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,937,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $427,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF by 149.2% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,038,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,734,000 after acquiring an additional 622,026 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA BILZ opened at $101.05 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $101.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.02. PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF has a 1 year low of $100.67 and a 1 year high of $101.24.

The PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active Exchange-Traded Fund (BILZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in treasury bills and notes, repurchase agreements, and cash collateralized by the US government. Securities selected have a maximum maturity of six months.

