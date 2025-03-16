Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the thirty ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $43.47.
PINS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Pinterest from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Pinterest from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Pinterest from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Pinterest from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Pinterest from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 104.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,432,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,533,000 after buying an additional 12,986,310 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 49.7% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 13,635,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,441,000 after buying an additional 4,527,902 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 1.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,773,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,483,000 after buying an additional 156,748 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,599,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,381,000 after buying an additional 316,633 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the fourth quarter worth $358,205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.81% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE:PINS opened at $31.92 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $21.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.87, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.02. Pinterest has a one year low of $27.00 and a one year high of $45.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.27.
Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.30). Pinterest had a return on equity of 8.10% and a net margin of 51.07%. Analysts predict that Pinterest will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.
Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.
