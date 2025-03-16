Pollock Investment Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 3,150 Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Pollock Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,150 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,134,000. Stryker makes up about 0.9% of Pollock Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Stryker during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Dunhill Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 94.9% during the third quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 76 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Stryker by 618.2% in the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 79 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Centricity Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, BankPlus Trust Department acquired a new position in Stryker during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. 77.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SYK shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $442.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Stryker from $420.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Stryker in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Stryker from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Stryker from $420.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $421.90.

Stryker Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SYK opened at $369.96 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $383.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $373.48. The company has a market cap of $141.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.95. Stryker Co. has a 12-month low of $314.93 and a 12-month high of $406.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The medical technology company reported $4.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by $0.14. Stryker had a return on equity of 23.58% and a net margin of 13.25%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.46 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 13.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.30%.

Insider Activity at Stryker

In other Stryker news, Director Allan C. Golston sold 2,458 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.07, for a total transaction of $941,586.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,705,827.65. This trade represents a 14.16 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 201,392 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.24, for a total transaction of $78,993,998.08. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,642,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,428,567,498. This represents a 5.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

Featured Stories

