Pollock Investment Advisors LLC Takes $359,000 Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Pollock Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KMB. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Kimberly-Clark by 23.7% during the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,379,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 11,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,663,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 40.2% during the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 54,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,686,000 after purchasing an additional 15,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC boosted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 68.4% during the third quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 43,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,219,000 after purchasing an additional 17,749 shares during the period. 76.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Andrew Drexler sold 10,838 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total value of $1,528,158.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 7,720 shares in the company, valued at $1,088,520. This represents a 58.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

KMB stock opened at $139.79 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $133.53 and its 200-day moving average is $136.45. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1 year low of $123.02 and a 1 year high of $150.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.05, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.36 billion, a PE ratio of 18.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.36.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 201.43% and a net margin of 12.69%. Equities research analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be issued a $1.26 dividend. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 7th. This is a positive change from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.22. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.75%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Friday, January 24th. StockNews.com raised Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $158.00 price objective (down previously from $161.00) on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.64.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company’s Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

