Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Shares Sold by Tredje AP fonden

Tredje AP fonden lessened its position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) by 50.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,988 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,987 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Pool were worth $1,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its position in Pool by 2,300.0% during the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 72 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pool during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Pool in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in Pool by 76.9% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 138 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in Pool during the third quarter worth approximately $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on POOL shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Pool from $370.00 to $360.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. StockNews.com lowered Pool from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $368.00.

Pool Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ POOL opened at $327.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Pool Co. has a 1-year low of $293.51 and a 1-year high of $420.98. The company has a market capitalization of $12.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.01, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $343.04 and a 200-day moving average of $355.17.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The specialty retailer reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.08. Pool had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 31.11%. The company had revenue of $987.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $961.04 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pool Co. will post 11.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pool Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 12th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.55%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pool

In other Pool news, Director De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.00, for a total value of $3,460,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,651,642. This represents a 13.78 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Pool Profile

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

