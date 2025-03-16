Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL) Short Interest Update

Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 199,400 shares, a decrease of 50.2% from the February 13th total of 400,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 170,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.
In related news, CEO Andrew Spodek acquired 7,968 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.00 per share, with a total value of $103,584.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 277,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,607,734. This represents a 2.96 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 13.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Postal Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Postal Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 42.5% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 1,701 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 45.2% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 8,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 2,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Postal Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth $116,000. 57.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.2425 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This is an increase from Postal Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.81%. Postal Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 461.90%.
Postal Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PSTL) is an internally managed real estate investment trust that owns properties primarily leased to the United States Postal Service ("USPS"). PSTL is focused on acquiring the network of USPS properties, which provide a critical element of the nation's logistics infrastructure that facilitates cost effective and efficient last-mile delivery solutions.
