Prime Meridian Holding (OTCMKTS:PMHG) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Prime Meridian Holding (OTCMKTS:PMHG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the February 13th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Prime Meridian Stock Performance

OTCMKTS PMHG opened at $29.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $96.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.36. Prime Meridian has a twelve month low of $20.15 and a twelve month high of $30.99.

Prime Meridian (OTCMKTS:PMHG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter. Prime Meridian had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 16.86%.

Prime Meridian Increases Dividend

Prime Meridian Company Profile

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th were given a $1.00 dividend. This is an increase from Prime Meridian’s previous annual dividend of $0.25. This represents a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. Prime Meridian’s payout ratio is currently 39.06%.

Prime Meridian Holding Company operates as the bank holding company for Prime Meridian Bank that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, money market, savings, term certificate of deposit, demand interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing, health savings, NOW, and escrow accounts, as well as retirement savings plans and time deposits.

