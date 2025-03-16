Promising Digital Media Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – March 13th

Adobe, Alibaba Group, Digital Realty Trust, Rocket Companies, and Sunrun are the five Digital Media stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Digital media stocks refer to shares of companies that create, manage, or distribute content primarily through digital channels, such as streaming services, social media platforms, and online publishing. These companies typically generate revenue via advertisements, subscriptions, and other digital monetization strategies, making them a key segment in the broader technology and media sectors. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Digital Media stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Adobe (ADBE)

Adobe Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

ADBE traded down $55.61 on Thursday, reaching $382.99. 7,153,989 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,513,771. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $439.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $484.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $166.75 billion, a PE ratio of 30.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.37. Adobe has a twelve month low of $381.00 and a twelve month high of $587.75.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ADBE

Alibaba Group (BABA)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Shares of NYSE BABA traded up $0.97 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $138.11. The stock had a trading volume of 9,521,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,761,212. Alibaba Group has a fifty-two week low of $68.36 and a fifty-two week high of $145.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $108.56 and a 200-day moving average of $97.90. The firm has a market cap of $328.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.91, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.28.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BABA

Digital Realty Trust (DLR)

Digital Realty Trust, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

DLR stock traded down $4.08 on Thursday, hitting $147.60. 442,554 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,469,937. The business’s fifty day moving average is $166.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $169.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.65. Digital Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $135.54 and a twelve month high of $198.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DLR

Rocket Companies (RKT)

Rocket Companies, Inc., a fintech holding company, provides mortgage lending, title and settlement services, and other financial technology services in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company’s solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

RKT stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $14.34. The company had a trading volume of 2,234,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,294,072. The company has a quick ratio of 15.47, a current ratio of 15.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Rocket Companies has a fifty-two week low of $10.06 and a fifty-two week high of $21.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.62 billion, a PE ratio of -89.19 and a beta of 2.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.85.

Read Our Latest Research Report on RKT

Sunrun (RUN)

Sunrun Inc. designs, develops, installs, sells, owns, and maintains residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

RUN traded down $0.41 during trading on Thursday, hitting $6.17. The stock had a trading volume of 4,187,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,779,340. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of -3.38 and a beta of 2.84. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. Sunrun has a 12 month low of $5.93 and a 12 month high of $22.26.

Read Our Latest Research Report on RUN

See Also