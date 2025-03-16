Promising Ecommerce Stocks Worth Watching – March 16th

Walmart, Colgate-Palmolive, W.W. Grainger, Regal Rexnord, and SPS Commerce are the five Ecommerce stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Ecommerce stocks are shares of companies that primarily operate through online platforms, selling goods and services directly to consumers. These stocks offer investors exposure to the digital retail space, characterized by rapid growth driven by consumer adoption of internet shopping and advancements in technology. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Ecommerce stocks within the last several days.

Walmart (WMT)

Walmart Inc. engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Shares of NYSE WMT traded up $0.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $85.29. 35,480,004 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,827,975. The company’s 50-day moving average is $95.74 and its 200-day moving average is $88.71. Walmart has a 52-week low of $58.56 and a 52-week high of $105.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $685.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.39, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.53.

Colgate-Palmolive (CL)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

CL traded down $0.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $89.80. 4,569,363 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,170,340. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $89.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.74. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1-year low of $85.32 and a 1-year high of $109.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.40. The company has a market cap of $72.87 billion, a PE ratio of 25.51, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.40.

W.W. Grainger (GWW)

W.W. Grainger, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services primarily in North America, Japan, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety, security, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance, and metalworking and hand tools.

GWW traded up $14.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $968.06. 267,131 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 235,585. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1,046.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,076.04. W.W. Grainger has a 1-year low of $874.98 and a 1-year high of $1,227.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $46.68 billion, a PE ratio of 25.01, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.18.

Regal Rexnord (RRX)

Regal Rexnord Corporation manufactures and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. The Industrial Powertrain Solutions segment provides mounted and unmounted bearings, couplings, mechanical power transmission drives and components, gearboxes, gear motors, clutches, brakes, special, and industrial powertrain components and solutions for food and beverage, bulk material handling, eCommerce/warehouse distribution, energy, mining, marine, agricultural machinery, turf and garden, and general industrial markets.

RRX traded up $1.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $116.44. 891,014 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 474,025. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $142.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $158.08. Regal Rexnord has a 1-year low of $113.73 and a 1-year high of $185.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a PE ratio of 39.47, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.11.

SPS Commerce (SPSC)

SPS Commerce, Inc. provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, grocers, suppliers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

SPSC traded up $6.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $129.43. 784,798 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 315,904. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $162.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $179.65. SPS Commerce has a 1-year low of $122.58 and a 1-year high of $218.61. The company has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of 63.45 and a beta of 0.92.

