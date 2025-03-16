Promising Gold Stocks To Research – March 16th

Robinhood Markets, Coca-Cola, Freeport-McMoRan, Cadence Design Systems, Newmont, Barrick Gold, and Vale are the seven Gold stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Gold stocks are shares in companies primarily engaged in the exploration, mining, or production of gold. These stocks tend to be influenced by the price of gold and are often sought as a hedge against economic instability or currency devaluation. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Gold stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Robinhood Markets (HOOD)

Robinhood Markets, Inc. operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

Shares of NASDAQ HOOD traded up $3.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $39.24. 37,694,543 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,570,324. The company has a market cap of $34.75 billion, a PE ratio of 24.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.14. Robinhood Markets has a one year low of $13.98 and a one year high of $66.91. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.49.

Read Our Latest Research Report on HOOD

Coca-Cola (KO)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Shares of NYSE KO traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $69.16. 14,202,572 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,964,016. The company has a market cap of $297.47 billion, a PE ratio of 28.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.57. Coca-Cola has a one year low of $57.93 and a one year high of $73.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $66.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Read Our Latest Research Report on KO

Freeport-McMoRan (FCX)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Shares of NYSE FCX traded up $1.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $38.91. 15,200,757 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,464,563. The company has a market cap of $55.91 billion, a PE ratio of 30.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.87. Freeport-McMoRan has a one year low of $33.98 and a one year high of $55.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 2.42.

Read Our Latest Research Report on FCX

Cadence Design Systems (CDNS)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

Cadence Design Systems stock traded up $5.87 during trading on Friday, hitting $247.43. 2,271,059 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,785,101. The business’s 50 day moving average is $282.52 and its 200 day moving average is $284.22. Cadence Design Systems has a 52 week low of $230.09 and a 52 week high of $328.99. The company has a market capitalization of $67.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.10, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CDNS

Newmont (NEM)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

Newmont stock traded up $0.62 during trading on Friday, hitting $46.27. 10,531,925 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,373,389. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.20 and its 200 day moving average is $45.76. Newmont has a 52 week low of $33.29 and a 52 week high of $58.72. The company has a market capitalization of $52.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.79, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NEM

Barrick Gold (GOLD)

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

Barrick Gold stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.80. 22,092,915 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,566,118. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.15 and its 200 day moving average is $18.07. Barrick Gold has a 52 week low of $0.25 and a 52 week high of $21.35. The company has a market capitalization of $32.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.28, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GOLD

Vale (VALE)

Vale S.A., together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Iron Solutions and Energy Transition Materials segments. The Iron Solutions segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

Vale stock traded up $0.41 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.83. 37,632,635 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,507,035. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.32 and its 200 day moving average is $9.91. Vale has a 52 week low of $8.38 and a 52 week high of $13.14. The company has a market capitalization of $44.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.82, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Read Our Latest Research Report on VALE

Featured Stories