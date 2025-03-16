ProShares Short SmallCap600 (NYSEARCA:SBB) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

ProShares Short SmallCap600 (NYSEARCA:SBB – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $14.66 and traded as high as $16.43. ProShares Short SmallCap600 shares last traded at $16.17, with a volume of 15,472 shares traded.

ProShares Short SmallCap600 Trading Down 2.2 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.82 and a 200 day moving average of $14.66.

About ProShares Short SmallCap600

ProShares Short SmallCap600 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, to investments that, in combination, have economic characteristics that are inverse to those of the Index.

