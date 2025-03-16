Publicis Groupe S.A. (OTCMKTS:PUBGY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Publicis Groupe S.A. (OTCMKTS:PUBGY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 29,700 shares, a growth of 47.0% from the February 13th total of 20,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 98,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Publicis Groupe Stock Performance

Shares of PUBGY traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.05. 81,898 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 77,428. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Publicis Groupe has a 1 year low of $23.83 and a 1 year high of $29.25.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Publicis Groupe from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th.

Publicis Groupe Company Profile

Publicis Groupe SA provides marketing, communications, and digital business transformation services in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, and the Middle East. The company offers advisory services for brand strategy, and repositioning and their identity under the Publicis Worldwide, Saatchi & Saatchi, Leo Burnett, Marcel, Fallon, and BBH brands; online advertising services under the Razorfish and Moxie brand names; crisis communications, press relations, public affairs, institutional relations, financial communications, and strategy management services; media consulting, planning, and buying services; performance marketing services; and e-commerce services.

