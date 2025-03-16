Qube Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:QUBHF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Qube Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:QUBHF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,764,800 shares, an increase of 34.9% from the February 13th total of 1,308,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Qube Stock Performance
Qube stock remained flat at $2.41 during trading hours on Friday. Qube has a 12-month low of $1.30 and a 12-month high of $2.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.50.
Qube Company Profile
