Qube Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:QUBHF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Qube Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:QUBHF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,764,800 shares, an increase of 34.9% from the February 13th total of 1,308,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Qube Stock Performance

Qube stock remained flat at $2.41 during trading hours on Friday. Qube has a 12-month low of $1.30 and a 12-month high of $2.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.50.

Qube Company Profile

Qube Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics solutions for import and export supply chain in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company's Operating division offers services relating to the import and export of primarily containerized cargo; provides various logistics services, which includes road and rail transport, warehousing and distribution, container parks, and related services, as well as operates intermodal logistics hubs, including rail terminals and international freight forwarding; owns and operates automotive terminals that provides automotive, general cargo, and break-bulk facilities; operates multi-user grain storage and handling facilities; and develops and operates an import-export rail terminal, and an interstate rail terminal at the Moorebank Logistics Park.

