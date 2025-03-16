Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC) Cut to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Quest Resource Trading Up 10.8 %

Shares of Quest Resource stock opened at $2.97 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.03, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.66. Quest Resource has a 12-month low of $2.61 and a 12-month high of $10.85. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 12th. The business services provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $69.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.63 million. Quest Resource had a positive return on equity of 3.11% and a negative net margin of 2.74%. Analysts predict that Quest Resource will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Quest Resource

Quest Resource Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Quest Resource by 53.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,143 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,830 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Quest Resource during the fourth quarter worth $68,000. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Quest Resource during the fourth quarter worth $72,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in Quest Resource by 62.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 10,063 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 3,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Quest Resource by 129.1% during the third quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,285 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 5,795 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.16% of the company’s stock.

Quest Resource Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for the reuse, recycling, and disposal of various waste streams and recyclables in the United States. The company provides disposal and recycling services for motor oil and automotive lubricants, oil filters, scrap tires, oily water, goods destruction, food waste, meat renderings, cooking oil and grease trap waste, plastics, cardboard, metal, glass, mixed paper, construction debris, as well as a large variety of regulated and non-regulated solid, liquid, and gas wastes.

