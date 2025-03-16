Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC) Cut to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday.
Quest Resource Trading Up 10.8 %
Shares of Quest Resource stock opened at $2.97 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.03, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.66. Quest Resource has a 12-month low of $2.61 and a 12-month high of $10.85. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.
Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 12th. The business services provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $69.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.63 million. Quest Resource had a positive return on equity of 3.11% and a negative net margin of 2.74%. Analysts predict that Quest Resource will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.
Quest Resource Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for the reuse, recycling, and disposal of various waste streams and recyclables in the United States. The company provides disposal and recycling services for motor oil and automotive lubricants, oil filters, scrap tires, oily water, goods destruction, food waste, meat renderings, cooking oil and grease trap waste, plastics, cardboard, metal, glass, mixed paper, construction debris, as well as a large variety of regulated and non-regulated solid, liquid, and gas wastes.
