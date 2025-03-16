Rand Worldwide, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RWWI) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Rand Worldwide, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RWWI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the February 13th total of 100 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 4,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Rand Worldwide Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:RWWI opened at $15.50 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $520.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Rand Worldwide has a 12 month low of $15.50 and a 12 month high of $23.10.

Get Rand Worldwide alerts:

Rand Worldwide (OTCMKTS:RWWI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter. Rand Worldwide had a return on equity of 122.04% and a net margin of 15.31%.

Rand Worldwide Dividend Announcement

Rand Worldwide Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. Rand Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.36%.

(Get Free Report)

Rand Worldwide, Inc provides design automation and data management solutions primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates in five divisions: IMAGINiT Technologies, Rand Simulation, Facilities Management, ASCENT, and Rand 3D. The IMAGINiT Technologies division resells Autodesk solutions and system integration, and consulting services to customers in the manufacturing, infrastructure, building, and media and entertainment industries; resells Twinmotion visualization software, which provides design professionals to transform architectural models and designs into photorealistic images and immersive videos; offers a range of 3D laser scanning equipment and related software to help architectural, engineering, and construction firms; and sells its own proprietary software products and related services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rand Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rand Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.