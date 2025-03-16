ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Shares Sold by Avalon Trust Co

Avalon Trust Co trimmed its position in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 94,100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 465 shares during the period. ResMed comprises approximately 1.5% of Avalon Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Avalon Trust Co’s holdings in ResMed were worth $21,520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. True Wealth Design LLC grew its holdings in ResMed by 2,200.0% during the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 115 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in ResMed during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. BankPlus Trust Department acquired a new stake in ResMed during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in ResMed during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in ResMed during the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. 54.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on RMD. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of ResMed from $266.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of ResMed in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of ResMed from $252.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of ResMed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.82.

ResMed Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE:RMD opened at $224.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $32.97 billion, a PE ratio of 26.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $236.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $239.82. ResMed Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $172.19 and a fifty-two week high of $263.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.14. ResMed had a net margin of 25.34% and a return on equity of 26.17%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ResMed Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current year.

ResMed Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 13th will be given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.03%.

Insider Activity at ResMed

In other ResMed news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 8,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.77, for a total transaction of $1,896,290.93. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 455,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,842,105.44. This trade represents a 1.73 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter C. Farrell sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.11, for a total transaction of $484,220.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 77,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,695,249.98. The trade was a 2.52 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,940 shares of company stock worth $9,164,385 in the last ninety days. 0.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About ResMed

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including ApneaLink Air, a portable diagnostic device that measures oximetry, respiratory effort, pulse, nasal flow, and snoring; and NightOwl, a portable, cloud-connected, and disposable diagnostic device that measures AHI based on derived peripheral arterial tone, actigraphy, and oximetry over several nights.

