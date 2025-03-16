Reviewing Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL) and BV Financial (NASDAQ:BVFL)

Profitability

This table compares Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana and BV Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana 10.12% 6.24% 0.53% BV Financial 23.83% 6.09% 1.40%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

21.1% of Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.7% of BV Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 25.6% of Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 7.8% of BV Financial shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana and BV Financial”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana $19.47 million 2.03 $3.59 million $1.09 11.56 BV Financial $37.70 million 4.65 $11.72 million $1.09 13.86

Risk & Volatility

BV Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana. Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BV Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana has a beta of 0.47, suggesting that its share price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BV Financial has a beta of 0.59, suggesting that its share price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

BV Financial beats Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana operates as the holding company for Home Federal Bank that provides various financial services to individuals, corporate entities, and other organizations. The company accepts various deposits, such as passbook savings, certificates of deposit, and demand deposit accounts. Its loan products include one-to-four family residential real estate loans; commercial real estate secured loans; multi-family residential loans; commercial business loans; land loans; construction loans; home equity and second mortgage loans; lines of credit; and consumer non-real estate loans, including loans secured by deposit accounts, automobile loans, overdrafts, and other unsecured loans. The company operates through branches in Shreveport, Bossier City, Minden, and Benton, Louisiana. The company was founded in 1924 and is based in Shreveport, Louisiana.

About BV Financial

BV Financial, Inc. operates as the holding company for BayVanguard Bank that provides various financial services to individuals and businesses in Maryland. The company offers checking and money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposits. Its loan products include real estate, home equity, construction, lot, auto, boat, and other personal loans; and commercial lending products, such as commercial equipment/installation, commercial real estate, construction, investment real estate, lines of credit, and SBA loans, as well as loans for short-term real estate purchase, renovation, and sale projects. The company offers ATM, overdraft, safe deposit, bill pay, remote deposit capture, ACH origination, merchant, and online banking services. BV Financial, Inc. was founded in 1873 and is headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland.

