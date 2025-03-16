Reviewing Protara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TARA) & Tectonic Therapeutic (NASDAQ:TECX)

Protara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TARA – Get Free Report) and Tectonic Therapeutic (NASDAQ:TECX – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

38.1% of Protara Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.6% of Tectonic Therapeutic shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.5% of Protara Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.2% of Tectonic Therapeutic shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Protara Therapeutics has a beta of 1.69, meaning that its stock price is 69% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tectonic Therapeutic has a beta of 2.71, meaning that its stock price is 171% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Protara Therapeutics 0 0 5 0 3.00 Tectonic Therapeutic 0 0 5 1 3.17

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Protara Therapeutics and Tectonic Therapeutic, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Protara Therapeutics currently has a consensus target price of $22.50, indicating a potential upside of 422.04%. Tectonic Therapeutic has a consensus target price of $80.50, indicating a potential upside of 214.09%. Given Protara Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Protara Therapeutics is more favorable than Tectonic Therapeutic.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Protara Therapeutics and Tectonic Therapeutic”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Protara Therapeutics N/A N/A -$40.42 million ($2.40) -1.80 Tectonic Therapeutic N/A N/A $12.16 million ($5.89) -4.35

Tectonic Therapeutic is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Protara Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Protara Therapeutics and Tectonic Therapeutic’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Protara Therapeutics N/A -55.96% -49.06% Tectonic Therapeutic N/A -35.53% -31.97%

Summary

Tectonic Therapeutic beats Protara Therapeutics on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Protara Therapeutics

Protara Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in advancing transformative therapies for the treatment of cancer and rare diseases. The company's lead program is TARA-002, an investigational cell therapy, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of non-muscle invasive bladder cancer and lymphatic malformations. It is also developing intravenous choline chloride, an investigational phospholipid substrate replacement therapy that is in Phase II clinical trial for patients receiving parenteral nutrition. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Tectonic Therapeutic

Tectonic Therapeutic, Inc. engages in discovery and development of therapeutic proteins & antibodies. The company was founded by Timothy A. Springer and Andrew Kruse in 2019 and is headquartered in Watertown, MA.

