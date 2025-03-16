Robinson Smith Wealth Advisors LLC Has $569,000 Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Robinson Smith Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,740 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79 shares during the period. Robinson Smith Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PEP. Collier Financial acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Human Investing LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on PEP. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $185.00 to $168.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $195.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $171.00 price objective on the stock. BNP Paribas lowered their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $162.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, HSBC lowered their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $186.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $170.59.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

NASDAQ PEP opened at $148.59 on Friday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $141.51 and a 1 year high of $183.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $203.79 billion, a PE ratio of 21.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $148.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $159.99.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.02. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 58.87%. The business had revenue of $27.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.78 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be paid a $1.355 dividend. This represents a $5.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 7th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.99%.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

