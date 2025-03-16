Royce & Associates LP Buys 9,458 Shares of Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC)

Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 314,094 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,458 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned approximately 0.06% of Preformed Line Products worth $40,138,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Preformed Line Products in the 3rd quarter worth about $103,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Preformed Line Products by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,053 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in shares of Preformed Line Products by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,371 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Preformed Line Products by 62.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 2,554 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Preformed Line Products during the 3rd quarter valued at about $348,000. Institutional investors own 41.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Preformed Line Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th.

Preformed Line Products Stock Performance

Shares of PLPC opened at $144.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $707.03 million, a PE ratio of 21.67 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $133.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $129.41. Preformed Line Products has a 12-month low of $109.01 and a 12-month high of $154.90.

Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The technology company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $167.12 million during the quarter. Preformed Line Products had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 5.76%.

Preformed Line Products Profile

Preformed Line Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products and systems that are used in the construction and maintenance of overhead, ground-mounted, and underground networks for the energy, telecommunication, cable, data communication, and other industries. The company offers optical ground wire products to support, protect, terminate, and splice transmission and distribution lines, as well as bolted, welded, and compressed connectors for substations; and string hardware products, polymer insulators, wildlife protection, substation fittings, and motion control devices.

