Royce & Associates LP Cuts Stake in Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB)

Royce & Associates LP lowered its position in shares of Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB – Free Report) by 17.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 287,207 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 59,938 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned 0.05% of Mesa Laboratories worth $37,874,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its position in Mesa Laboratories by 34.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 393 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Mesa Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at about $70,000. Amundi increased its holdings in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 81.6% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 661 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 1,588 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Mesa Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at about $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Mesa Laboratories alerts:

Mesa Laboratories Stock Performance

Shares of MLAB opened at $126.18 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $129.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $685.66 million, a PE ratio of -2.73 and a beta of 0.82. Mesa Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.68 and a 52-week high of $155.12.

Mesa Laboratories Dividend Announcement

Mesa Laboratories ( NASDAQ:MLAB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.66. Mesa Laboratories had a negative net margin of 104.92% and a positive return on equity of 30.23%. Equities research analysts predict that Mesa Laboratories, Inc. will post 8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Mesa Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1.38%.

About Mesa Laboratories

(Free Report)

Mesa Laboratories, Inc develops, designs, manufactures, sells, and services life sciences tools and quality control products and services in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The Sterilization and Disinfection Control segment offers biological, chemical, and cleaning indicators, used to assess the effectiveness of sterilization decontamination, disinfection, and cleaning processes in the pharmaceutical, medical device, and healthcare industries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mesa Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mesa Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.