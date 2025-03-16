Royce & Associates LP Has $29.24 Million Stock Position in Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG)

Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 656,159 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,066 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Hub Group were worth $29,238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Hub Group by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 22,781 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Hub Group by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,522 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC increased its position in Hub Group by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 5,424 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Hub Group by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,261 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in Hub Group by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 7,551 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on HUBG. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Hub Group in a research note on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna raised shares of Hub Group from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Hub Group from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Hub Group from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hub Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.82.

Hub Group Stock Up 1.5 %

Hub Group stock opened at $37.08 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.99. Hub Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.34 and a fifty-two week high of $53.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.81 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The transportation company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.48. Hub Group had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 7.10%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hub Group, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

Hub Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 18th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Hub Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.41%.

Hub Group Profile

Hub Group, Inc, a supply chain solutions provider, offers transportation and logistics management services in North America. The company's transportation services include intermodal, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, temperature-controlled, and dedicated and regional trucking, as well as final mile, railcar, small parcel, and international transportation.

Featured Stories

