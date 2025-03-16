Royce & Associates LP Has $80.64 Million Holdings in Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD)

Royce & Associates LP decreased its holdings in Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD – Free Report) by 11.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,330,724 shares of the company’s stock after selling 312,604 shares during the quarter. Kyndryl accounts for about 0.7% of Royce & Associates LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Kyndryl were worth $80,643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its holdings in shares of Kyndryl by 62.6% during the 3rd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 3,259,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254,208 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC grew its stake in Kyndryl by 45.9% during the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 102,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,350,000 after buying an additional 32,173 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kyndryl in the 4th quarter valued at about $255,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of Kyndryl by 33.7% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 656,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,096,000 after buying an additional 165,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kyndryl by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,968,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,229,000 after acquiring an additional 76,670 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Kyndryl

In other news, General Counsel Edward Sebold sold 27,500 shares of Kyndryl stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.83, for a total transaction of $1,177,825.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 132,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,688,594.94. The trade was a 17.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Vineet Khurana sold 55,465 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.81, for a total value of $2,374,456.65. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 43,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,878,374.37. The trade was a 55.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Kyndryl from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Kyndryl from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Kyndryl in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company.

Kyndryl Stock Performance

NYSE KD opened at $35.26 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.58. The stock has a market cap of $8.20 billion, a PE ratio of 64.10, a PEG ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.24 and a fifty-two week high of $43.61.

Kyndryl Company Profile

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc operates as a technology services company and IT infrastructure services provider worldwide. The company offers cloud services; core enterprise and zCloud services; application, data, and artificial intelligence services; digital workplace services; security and resiliency services; and network services and edge services.

