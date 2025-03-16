Royce & Associates LP Increases Stock Holdings in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Free Report) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 860,751 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,353 shares during the quarter. Bio-Techne accounts for 0.6% of Royce & Associates LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $62,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TECH. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Bio-Techne by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,349 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $907,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its stake in Bio-Techne by 41.7% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 19,043 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,522,000 after buying an additional 5,601 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Bio-Techne by 38.5% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 756 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its stake in Bio-Techne by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 6,647 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Bio-Techne by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,333 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TECH opened at $62.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.94, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Bio-Techne Co. has a 12-month low of $56.60 and a 12-month high of $85.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $69.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.30.

Bio-Techne ( NASDAQ:TECH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.03). Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 13.22%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bio-Techne Co. will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 17th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. Bio-Techne’s payout ratio is 32.32%.

TECH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Bio-Techne from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Baird R W downgraded Bio-Techne from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Bio-Techne from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Bio-Techne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Bio-Techne from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bio-Techne has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.14.

In other Bio-Techne news, CEO Kim Kelderman sold 13,392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.29, for a total transaction of $1,035,067.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 39,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,014,619.16. This trade represents a 25.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Amy E. Herr sold 1,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.96, for a total transaction of $122,685.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $130,336.96. The trade was a 48.49 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Greater China, rest of Asia-Pacific, and internationally.

