Royce & Associates LP Purchases 172,586 Shares of LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII)

Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Free Report) by 46.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 546,623 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 172,586 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in LCI Industries were worth $56,515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in LCI Industries by 2.9% in the third quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its position in shares of LCI Industries by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of LCI Industries by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 5,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC raised its position in shares of LCI Industries by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 9,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of LCI Industries by 60.2% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 623 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

LCI Industries Trading Up 2.4 %

LCI Industries stock opened at $89.66 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.10. The company has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 1.45. LCI Industries has a 52-week low of $86.56 and a 52-week high of $129.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

LCI Industries Dividend Announcement

LCI Industries ( NYSE:LCII Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.06. LCI Industries had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 3.82%. Analysts predict that LCI Industries will post 6.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 21st. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 7th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.13%. LCI Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.14%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on LCII shares. StockNews.com lowered LCI Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 15th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on LCI Industries from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, CJS Securities raised LCI Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LCI Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.50.

LCI Industries Company Profile

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies engineered components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket.

