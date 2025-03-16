Royce & Associates LP Purchases 8,257 Shares of UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI)

Royce & Associates LP grew its position in shares of UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 628,569 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 8,257 shares during the quarter. UFP Industries accounts for approximately 0.7% of Royce & Associates LP’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in UFP Industries were worth $70,808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of UFPI. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in UFP Industries by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 4,382 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in UFP Industries by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 15,675 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,766,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management raised its holdings in UFP Industries by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 140,161 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,785,000 after purchasing an additional 21,880 shares during the period. Impact Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in UFP Industries in the 4th quarter worth $550,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in UFP Industries by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,286 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. 81.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of UFP Industries in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. StockNews.com cut UFP Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UFP Industries currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.00.

UFP Industries Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of UFPI stock opened at $106.55 on Friday. UFP Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.35 and a 52-week high of $141.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a current ratio of 4.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a PE ratio of 15.74 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.70.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 17th. The construction company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. UFP Industries had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 6.23%. On average, analysts predict that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 7.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UFP Industries Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a positive change from UFP Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.68%.

UFP Industries Profile

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and non-wood composites, and other materials in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Packaging, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers treated lumber products, including decking, fencing, lattice, and other products; pressure-treated and fire-retardant products used primarily for outdoor decking environments; and lawn and garden products, consisting of wood and vinyl fencing options, garden beds and planters, pergolas, picnic tables, and other landscaping products.

Further Reading

