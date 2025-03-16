Royce & Associates LP Raises Position in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

Royce & Associates LP grew its position in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Free Report) by 10.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,347,259 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 124,426 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Vontier were worth $49,135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VNT. Bailard Inc. grew its position in Vontier by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 61,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,232,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. TD Private Client Wealth LLC grew its position in Vontier by 9.7% during the third quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 4,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the period. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. grew its position in Vontier by 137.7% during the fourth quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 744 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in Vontier by 12.5% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. grew its position in Vontier by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 4,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.83% of the company’s stock.

Vontier Stock Performance

Vontier Stock Performance

Shares of VNT opened at $33.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.07, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.26. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $37.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.39. Vontier Co. has a 1 year low of $31.22 and a 1 year high of $45.62.

Vontier Dividend Announcement

Vontier Dividend Announcement

Vontier ( NYSE:VNT ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $776.80 million for the quarter. Vontier had a net margin of 14.17% and a return on equity of 43.22%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Vontier Co. will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 6th. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.64%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on VNT shares. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Vontier from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Vontier from a "peer perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Vontier in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Vontier from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Vontier from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $45.43.

About Vontier

About Vontier

Vontier Corporation provides mobility ecosystem solutions worldwide. The company operates through Mobility Technologies, Repair Solutions, and Environmental and Fueling Solutions segments. The Mobility Technologies segment provides digitally equipment solutions for mobility ecosystem, such as point-of-sale and payment systems, workflow automation, telematics, data analytics, software platform, and integrated solutions for alternative fuel dispensing.

