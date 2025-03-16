Royce & Associates LP Sells 108,167 Shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

Royce & Associates LP lessened its position in shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Free Report) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,357,239 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 108,167 shares during the period. SEI Investments makes up about 1.0% of Royce & Associates LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $111,945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SEIC. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in SEI Investments by 101.3% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 461 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of SEI Investments by 53.7% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 452 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in shares of SEI Investments during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SEI Investments in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in SEI Investments by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 860 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

SEI Investments Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SEIC opened at $73.98 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $81.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.75. The stock has a market cap of $9.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.94. SEI Investments has a 52-week low of $62.38 and a 52-week high of $87.25.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SEI Investments ( NASDAQ:SEIC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The asset manager reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.02). SEI Investments had a net margin of 27.35% and a return on equity of 25.51%. Analysts predict that SEI Investments will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SEIC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of SEI Investments from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of SEI Investments from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $90.00 target price (up previously from $86.00) on shares of SEI Investments in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on SEI Investments from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded SEI Investments from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 72,842 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.45, for a total value of $5,787,296.90. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 7,160,080 shares in the company, valued at $568,868,356. This represents a 1.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark Andrew Warner sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.39, for a total transaction of $401,950.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,507. The trade was a 79.37 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 131,256 shares of company stock valued at $10,729,443. Company insiders own 14.30% of the company’s stock.

About SEI Investments

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

