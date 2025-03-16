Royce & Associates LP Sells 60,606 Shares of Lazard, Inc. (NYSE:LAZ)

Royce & Associates LP reduced its position in shares of Lazard, Inc. (NYSE:LAZ – Free Report) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 855,913 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 60,606 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Lazard were worth $44,062,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Lazard by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,948,167 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $98,149,000 after buying an additional 55,469 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Lazard by 128.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 678,617 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $34,935,000 after purchasing an additional 381,546 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Lazard by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,772,237 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $89,285,000 after purchasing an additional 37,681 shares in the last quarter. Monument Capital Management bought a new position in Lazard in the 4th quarter worth $2,809,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Lazard in the 3rd quarter worth $487,000. 54.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lazard Stock Performance

Shares of LAZ stock opened at $44.98 on Friday. Lazard, Inc. has a one year low of $35.56 and a one year high of $61.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.74 and its 200 day moving average is $51.76. The company has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.91 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.24.

Lazard Dividend Announcement

Lazard ( NYSE:LAZ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The asset manager reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.09. Lazard had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 44.58%. Sell-side analysts expect that Lazard, Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 10th. Lazard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.19%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LAZ has been the subject of several research reports. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Lazard from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Lazard from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lazard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Lazard from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Lazard from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.17.

Insider Activity at Lazard

In other Lazard news, CEO Evan L. Russo sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.32, for a total transaction of $1,383,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 163,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,041,943.36. This represents a 13.27 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lazard Company Profile

Lazard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Financial Advisory and Asset Management. The Financial Advisory segment offers financial advisory services, such as mergers and acquisitions, capital markets, shareholder, sovereign, geopolitical advisory, and other strategic advisory services, as well as restructuring and liability management, and capital raising and placement services.

Featured Articles

