Royce & Associates LP Trims Stock Position in QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST)

Royce & Associates LP lessened its stake in shares of QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST – Free Report) by 14.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,446,365 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 236,677 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in QuinStreet were worth $33,368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in QuinStreet by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 31,976 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in QuinStreet by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 26,060 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in QuinStreet by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 27,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in QuinStreet by 43.9% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,808 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in QuinStreet by 880.3% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,392 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QNST opened at $17.76 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -80.73 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.98. QuinStreet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.20 and a 1 year high of $26.27.

QuinStreet ( NASDAQ:QNST Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.21). QuinStreet had a negative return on equity of 4.13% and a negative net margin of 1.31%. Sell-side analysts predict that QuinStreet, Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Gregory Wong sold 8,516 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.88, for a total transaction of $194,846.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 337,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,711,269.28. This represents a 2.46 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas Valenti sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total transaction of $250,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,836,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,955,585.08. This trade represents a 0.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on QNST shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of QuinStreet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of QuinStreet in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on shares of QuinStreet from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective (up from $32.00) on shares of QuinStreet in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.80.

QuinStreet, Inc, an online performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. The company offers online marketing services, such as qualified clicks, leads, calls, applications, and customers through its websites or third-party publishers.

