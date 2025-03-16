RS Crum Inc. Purchases 5,641 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

RS Crum Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 15.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 43,138 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,641 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF accounts for 0.8% of RS Crum Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. RS Crum Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $3,224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BIV. Evergreen Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Evergreen Wealth Management LLC now owns 71,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,357,000 after buying an additional 1,943 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 58.0% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 6,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 2,408 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 126,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,425,000 after acquiring an additional 13,651 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 53.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 415,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,536,000 after acquiring an additional 143,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 52.4% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 14,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after acquiring an additional 5,102 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BIV stock opened at $75.91 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $72.95 and a fifty-two week high of $78.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.10.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a $0.2531 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.23.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.