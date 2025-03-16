Salzgitter (OTCMKTS:SZGPY) Hits New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Salzgitter AG (OTCMKTS:SZGPY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $2.86 and last traded at $2.86, with a volume of 1385 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.61.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, DZ Bank raised shares of Salzgitter from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th.

Get Salzgitter alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on SZGPY

Salzgitter Trading Up 9.5 %

Salzgitter Company Profile

The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.77. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of -7.33 and a beta of 1.57.

(Get Free Report)

Salzgitter AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through four segments: Steel Production, Steel Processing, Trading, and Technology. The Steel Production segment manufactures steel and special steels, such as hot-rolled wide strip, steel sheet, sections, tailored blanks, as well as scrap trading.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Salzgitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salzgitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.