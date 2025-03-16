Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,340,000 shares, an increase of 47.8% from the February 13th total of 2,260,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,930,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Sandstorm Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Sandstorm Gold from $12.00 to $11.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on Sandstorm Gold from $6.75 to $7.25 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.56.

Sandstorm Gold Trading Up 1.6 %

SAND traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.55. The company had a trading volume of 2,959,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,069,446. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.91. The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.93 and a beta of 1.06. Sandstorm Gold has a 12-month low of $4.76 and a 12-month high of $6.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 1.95.

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $47.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.49 million. Sandstorm Gold had a net margin of 8.11% and a return on equity of 0.98%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sandstorm Gold will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Sandstorm Gold Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 21st were paid a $0.02 dividend. This is a boost from Sandstorm Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 21st. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Sandstorm Gold’s payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sandstorm Gold

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Sandstorm Gold by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,416 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Sandstorm Gold by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 501,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,805,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Sandstorm Gold by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 399,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,229,000 after purchasing an additional 3,640 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Sandstorm Gold by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 24,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sandstorm Gold by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 129,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 4,068 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.97% of the company’s stock.

Sandstorm Gold Company Profile

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. The company focuses on acquiring royalties and gold and other metals purchase agreements from companies that have advanced stage operating mines. It offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a stream and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine.

Further Reading

