Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM) Shares Acquired by Royce & Associates LP

Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 414,893 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,795 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Sanmina were worth $31,395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Sanmina by 64.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 73,938 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,061,000 after acquiring an additional 29,028 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sanmina by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,515,128 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $103,727,000 after purchasing an additional 35,622 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Sanmina by 296.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 92,863 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $6,358,000 after purchasing an additional 69,431 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Sanmina in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,224,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Sanmina by 255.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 509,906 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $34,903,000 after purchasing an additional 366,653 shares during the period. 92.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sanmina alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Mario M. Rosati sold 11,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.02, for a total transaction of $979,853.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 80,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,906,975.90. This represents a 12.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eugene A. Delaney sold 11,712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.02, for a total transaction of $984,042.24. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 65,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,495,580.16. The trade was a 15.19 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,103 shares of company stock worth $2,798,896. Company insiders own 3.22% of the company’s stock.

Sanmina Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SANM opened at $75.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $82.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of 18.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.85. Sanmina Co. has a fifty-two week low of $57.52 and a fifty-two week high of $91.12.

Sanmina declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, January 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the electronics maker to reacquire up to 7.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Sanmina from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Sanmina from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $58.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Sanmina

Sanmina Profile

(Free Report)

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services, as well as engages in the manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SANM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sanmina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanmina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.