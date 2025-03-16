Satellogic Inc. (NASDAQ:SATL) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Satellogic Inc. (NASDAQ:SATL – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 305,500 shares, a drop of 50.8% from the February 13th total of 621,400 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,170,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Satellogic

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Liberty 77 Capital L.P. bought a new position in shares of Satellogic during the 4th quarter worth about $57,000,000. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Satellogic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $197,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Satellogic in the fourth quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Satellogic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. 17.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Satellogic Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SATL traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.58. The company had a trading volume of 499,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 378,137. Satellogic has a one year low of $0.72 and a one year high of $5.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.22.

About Satellogic

Satellogic Inc operates as an integrated geospatial company in the Asia Pacific, North America, and internationally. It engages in tasking satellites with monitoring assets and keeping up with their changing reality for government and commercial customers; control satellites on top of specific areas of interest for governments; and sale and support satellites.

